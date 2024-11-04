Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,182,000 after purchasing an additional 309,915 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,678,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,014 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 779,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,914,000 after purchasing an additional 72,457 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,435,000 after purchasing an additional 228,654 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.27. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

