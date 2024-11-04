Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $561,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $54.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

