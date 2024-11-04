Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $944,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

