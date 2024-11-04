Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,830,000.

IWO opened at $283.59 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.26 and a one year high of $293.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

