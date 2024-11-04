Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,095.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 101,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,080,000 after purchasing an additional 97,236 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $392.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $389.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.79 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

