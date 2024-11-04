CNB Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:CCNEP)

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

CNB Financial stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. CNB Financial has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $25.60.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

