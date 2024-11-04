Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO) to Issue $0.03 Final Dividend

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.
Cobram Estate Olives Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.80.
About Cobram Estate Olives
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cobram Estate Olives
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Tasty Stocks with Long Term Growth and Stable Dividends
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Gold Prices Could Surge to $3,000: Key Drivers for Bulls
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Under $20 With Strong-Buy Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Cobram Estate Olives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobram Estate Olives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.