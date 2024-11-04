Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO) to Issue $0.03 Final Dividend

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Cobram Estate Olives Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.80.

About Cobram Estate Olives

Cobram Estate Olives Limited operates as a food and agribusiness company with olive farming and milling operations in Australia and the United States. Its olive farming assets include various olive trees of freehold farmland in Australia and long-term leased and freehold properties in California. The company also owns olive tree nursery, olive mills, olive oil bottling and storage facilities, and olives laboratory.

