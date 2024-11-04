Cohen Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in BlackRock by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.31.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,511 shares of company stock worth $55,568,552. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $985.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $940.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $852.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $623.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1,032.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

