Cohen Capital Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

Starbucks stock opened at $98.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.46. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

