Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COIN. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.28.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $182.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.98 and its 200 day moving average is $208.62. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $80.81 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.33.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares in the company, valued at $30,436,386.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,069.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,436,386.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,687 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,594. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 454.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

