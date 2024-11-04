Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Posts Earnings Results

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

Community Investors Bancorp Stock Performance

CIBN stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. Community Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.19.

Community Investors Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Community Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

