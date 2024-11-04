Comparing TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF)

Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Box Ships and TORM”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TORM $1.63 billion 1.29 $648.27 million $7.80 3.30

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A TORM 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Box Ships and TORM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TORM has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.41%. Given TORM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TORM is more favorable than Box Ships.

Volatility and Risk

Box Ships has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Box Ships and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Ships N/A N/A N/A TORM 43.81% 36.06% 20.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of TORM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of TORM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TORM beats Box Ships on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil. The Marine Exhaust segment engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

