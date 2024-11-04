Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.73. 685,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,584,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Get Compass alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Compass

Compass Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,070,273 shares in the company, valued at $424,758,503.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,267,261 shares of company stock valued at $56,222,967. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.