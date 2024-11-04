Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 575 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

