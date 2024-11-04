Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.29.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $316.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

