Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $848,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after buying an additional 2,051,764 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after acquiring an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $108.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.47%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

