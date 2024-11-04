Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 21,488 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,488 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLDM opened at $54.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.