Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 502 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 35.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $483.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.00 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The company has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

