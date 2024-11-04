Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 997 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,407. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $165.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $114.45 and a one year high of $230.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.77 and its 200-day moving average is $182.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

