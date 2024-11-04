Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 640.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.12.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $113.40 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.01%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

