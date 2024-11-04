Conning Inc. Has $288,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $84,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance
BDJ opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
