Conning Inc. Has $957,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 15.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,108,000 after acquiring an additional 176,571 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 27,075.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Eaton by 61.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 790,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 300,689 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $335.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.36. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $211.99 and a 1 year high of $349.74. The stock has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.