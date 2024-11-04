Conning Inc. Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after buying an additional 4,226,225 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5,864.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 402.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $118,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,500 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $55.81 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. CVS Health's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

