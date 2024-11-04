Constellation Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $15.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $232.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.59. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $231.70 and a one year high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,683.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,793 shares of company stock valued at $34,300,914 in the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

