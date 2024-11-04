Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $8.09. Cosan shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 43,675 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Cosan Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cosan by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cosan by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cosan by 2,736.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

