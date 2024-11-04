Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 143 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after buying an additional 422,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,507,000 after acquiring an additional 212,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,991,000 after acquiring an additional 156,048 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after acquiring an additional 134,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $15,559,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RGLD. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $145.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.08. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $155.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,845.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

