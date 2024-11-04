CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $58.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CSGS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,438,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 173,944 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $55.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.