Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.7 %

DAR opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

