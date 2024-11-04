Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.85. 5,665,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,221,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.48.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

