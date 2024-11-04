Deluxe (DLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Deluxe to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe Price Performance

DLX stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $834.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $53,805.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

