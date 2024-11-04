Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target to $191.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $273.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.88.

Shares of HII stock opened at $189.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $184.29 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.62 and a 200 day moving average of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,222,000 after purchasing an additional 863,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after buying an additional 215,362 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,326,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

