Dexterra Group (DXT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$253.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.37 million. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXT opened at C$6.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$5.13 and a 52 week high of C$6.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.75.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

