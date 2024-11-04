dForce USD (USX) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $3,091.72 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 14,593,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99538942 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $6,735.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

