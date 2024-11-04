DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $89.50 million and $2.51 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,911.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00492653 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008765 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00096900 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00229785 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00025934 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00067630 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00020032 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,344,875,801 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.