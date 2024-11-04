Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 384.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.19. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $126.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.68.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

