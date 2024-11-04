Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFSE. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 551,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 452,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 214,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 92,033 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 174,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $265.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.