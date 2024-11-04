Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Forum Financial Management LP’s Largest Position

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,580,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,182 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 21.4% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,288,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,327,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,850,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,161 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

