Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.00, but opened at $48.13. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $48.24, with a volume of 3,593,589 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMF. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 1,989.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,175,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449,454 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $14,384,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,584,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $1,236,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

