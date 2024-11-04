Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,146.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $914.50 and a 12 month high of $1,221.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,154.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,084.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,370 shares of company stock worth $18,333,966 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

