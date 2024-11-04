Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $52.32 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $52,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $232.69 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $207.74 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.45. The company has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.