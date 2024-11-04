Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $368,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,594.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $47.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

