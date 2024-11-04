Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 360,192 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,104,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after buying an additional 228,580 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,649,000 after buying an additional 153,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VYM opened at $127.53 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.46 and a twelve month high of $131.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.