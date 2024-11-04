Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) CAO Sells $139,500.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) CAO David Benjamin Bawel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,807.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DGICA opened at $15.15 on Monday. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $507.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 304,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Donegal Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

