Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) CAO Sells $139,500.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) CAO David Benjamin Bawel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,807.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Donegal Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of DGICA opened at $15.15 on Monday. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $507.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02.
Donegal Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.79%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
About Donegal Group
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.
