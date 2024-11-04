Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Dorman Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.850-6.950 EPS.

Dorman Products Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $13.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.79. 387,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $129.00.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DORM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $300,449.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 876,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,628,880.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $146,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,981.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $300,449.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 876,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,628,880.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,297 shares of company stock worth $6,163,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.