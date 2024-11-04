Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho upgraded Duke Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy stock opened at $112.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.98%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

