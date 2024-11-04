Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Decreased by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.83. 210,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,264. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.98%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

