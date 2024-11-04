DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get DURECT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DRRX

DURECT Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.80% and a negative return on equity of 261.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 250,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.