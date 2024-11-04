Eastern (EML) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter.

Eastern Price Performance

NASDAQ EML opened at $30.82 on Monday. Eastern has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Further Reading

