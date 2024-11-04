Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

ENX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.53. 10,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,330. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.