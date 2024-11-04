Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

ETV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 166,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,440. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $14.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

